Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after purchasing an additional 195,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH traded up $11.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

