Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
