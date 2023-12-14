Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.