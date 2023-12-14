EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.14. 1,102,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,197. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.61. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.