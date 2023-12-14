EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $134.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.05.

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.50 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

