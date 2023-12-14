Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

EQNR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 459,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

