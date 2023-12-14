Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.50

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 4231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQBK. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $521.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Loving purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,596. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.