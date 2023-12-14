Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

