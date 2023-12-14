Essential Utilities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.307 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.
Essential Utilities Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
