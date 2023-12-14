Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $95.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Etsy stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in Etsy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

