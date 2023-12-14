Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

