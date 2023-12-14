Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Acquired by Key Colony Management LLC

Key Colony Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 292.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,000 shares during the period. Evolv Technologies makes up 5.4% of Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Key Colony Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Evolv Technologies worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 113.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 185.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $469,170.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,307,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,900 shares of company stock worth $635,634. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

EVLV stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $734.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

