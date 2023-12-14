Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.91

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 799988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Exelixis Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,317,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 558,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,317,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after acquiring an additional 107,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265,404 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $5,783,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

