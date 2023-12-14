EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Down 5%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.97. 170,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 780,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EYPT. Capital One Financial started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $723.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,919,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.



EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

