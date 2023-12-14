Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 1,190 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.60. 104,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,354. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

