Falcon Wealth Planning Has $2.15 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWR. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.00. 88,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,553. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

