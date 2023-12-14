Falcon Wealth Planning Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,521. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.