Falcon Wealth Planning Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,249. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

