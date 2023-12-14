Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $253,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $14.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $749.69. 259,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,145. The firm has a market cap of $295.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.47. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

