Falcon Wealth Planning Lowers Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,957.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

BATS JPIB traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $47.29. 16,322 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $359.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Stories

