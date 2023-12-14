Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $300.46. The stock had a trading volume of 111,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.71 and a 200 day moving average of $275.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $301.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.