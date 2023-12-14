Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 502,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 126,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.92. 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $99.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

