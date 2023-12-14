Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Stock Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.14% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1513 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

