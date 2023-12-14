Family Investment Center Inc. Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
