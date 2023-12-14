Family Investment Center Inc. Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JEPI opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

