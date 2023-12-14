Family Investment Center Inc. Has $891,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Family Investment Center Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,943 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,929,000 after purchasing an additional 577,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after purchasing an additional 626,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.