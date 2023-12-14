Family Investment Center Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

