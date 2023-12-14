Family Investment Center Inc. Takes $24.32 Million Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 447,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,322,000. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 14.7% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,111,000.

Shares of JIRE opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

