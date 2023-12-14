Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

