Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $71,542,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 31.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $74,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,027,000 after buying an additional 245,849 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

