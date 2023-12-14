Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 714 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.3% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $303.54 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $304.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.06 and a 200-day moving average of $261.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

