Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
FGPR stock remained flat at $7.40 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $718.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
