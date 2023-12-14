Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

FGPR stock remained flat at $7.40 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $718.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

