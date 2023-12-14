Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) is &Partners’ 6th Largest Position

&Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. &Partners owned approximately 2.23% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 582,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 170,658 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS:FBCG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,416 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $479.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

