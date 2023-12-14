Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after buying an additional 131,103 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FTEC stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $143.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.