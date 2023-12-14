Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,045.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 151,274 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $9,038,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,579. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.