Financial Analysis: Largo (NYSE:LGO) and Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD)

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) and Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Largo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Largo alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Largo and Diamond Discoveries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo -17.17% -12.66% -9.23% Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diamond Discoveries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Largo and Diamond Discoveries International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Largo presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 373.93%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than Diamond Discoveries International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Largo and Diamond Discoveries International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $229.25 million 0.59 -$1.45 million ($0.54) -3.91 Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamond Discoveries International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Largo.

Summary

Largo beats Diamond Discoveries International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Diamond Discoveries International

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Discoveries International Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration of diamonds, chromium, and gold; and platinum group elements, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium on its Caribou Property in Thetford Mines, Quebec. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Thetford Mines, Canada. It also has executive offices in New York, New York; and Burlington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.