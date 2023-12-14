First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. First American Financial traded as high as $64.85 and last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 15992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FAF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FAF

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 107.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after buying an additional 1,397,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,163,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.