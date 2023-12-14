First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.73

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 11601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

First Busey Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,372 shares of company stock valued at $560,418 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 18.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Busey by 14.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Busey by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

