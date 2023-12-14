First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 269.6% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:FCNCO opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $22.81.
First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
