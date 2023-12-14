First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,022,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.97. 53,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,905. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

