First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,059,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 22,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,178. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

