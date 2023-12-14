First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by &Partners

&Partners decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. &Partners owned 0.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IFV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $196.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

