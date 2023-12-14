First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.76. 718,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

