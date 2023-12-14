First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Down 79.8% in November

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the November 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $12,215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of FTGC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 298,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,908. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

