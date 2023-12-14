First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 179,690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 70,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,580. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $181.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

