First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.41

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.41 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 2816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $863.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.