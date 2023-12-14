First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.41

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.41 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 2816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $863.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.