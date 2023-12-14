First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 89,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,235. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

