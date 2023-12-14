FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Position Boosted by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. FirstCash comprises approximately 3.6% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $3,506,472.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820,880 shares in the company, valued at $670,833,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $3,506,472.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,833,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.1 %

FCFS opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.74. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.