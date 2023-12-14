FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. FirstCash accounts for approximately 3.6% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of FirstCash worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,205,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.74. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 48,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $5,313,741.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,141,170 shares in the company, valued at $666,746,826.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 48,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $5,313,741.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,141,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,746,826.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034 over the last three months. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

