FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $165.26

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.26 and last traded at $164.81, with a volume of 2058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 126.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 80.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

