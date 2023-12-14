Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

